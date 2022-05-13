5 huge foodie announcements in Canada that you may have missed

There have been a ton of new food announcements in Canada, from fast-food chains to the finest of dining in the world.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks! Thanks to the plethora of food offerings just launched in Canada, your day is basically covered.

And don’t worry; there’s plenty of time to plan your week if you hope to snag a bite of what’s coming to the country.

Here are a few food announcements you may have missed this week:

The beloved Canadian coffee chain just dropped a ton of new iced drinks for the summer, including a mouthwatering new Iced Capp. The weather has been nothing but kind to us lately, and Tim Hortons wants to keep the warm vibes going with the launch of its new cold beverage lineup, introducing new Cold Brews, Iced Capps, and Quenchers.

When: As of May 13

Where: Tim Hortons locations across Canada

Prince St. Pizza, the popular New York eatery known for its pepperoni-loaded, square pizzas, will open up shop in Toronto’s newest, massive mixed-use development with retail, commercial and rental spaces, The Well.

When: Early 2023

Where: The Well – Toronto, Ontario

It’s official, Canada is getting its first Michelin guide, and it will begin its exciting entry in Toronto. In an announcement on Tuesday morning, Mayor John Tory, alongside Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault and Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, shared the details surrounding Canada’s first Michelin Guide, which is launching in fall 2022.

When: Fall 2022

Where: Toronto, Ontario

The global coffee chain has announced some exciting new additions coming to stores across Canada starting today, including a fresh, picture-perfect-looking sip. The new drink you can look forward to tasting is called the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew.

When: Available now

Where: At Starbucks locations in Canada

Popeyes Canada has dropped its newest fried chicken sandwich creation, and it’s now available at participating locations country-wide. Get ready to eat because the fast-food chain has unveiled its latest menu item, the new Popeyes Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich. The new sandwich features an all-new sauce, a creamy buttermilk ranch, and buffalo sauce slathered on the famous hand-battered and breaded chicken sandwiched between buttery brioche buns. Don’t forget the barrel-cured pickles!

When: Available now

Where: Popeyes locations across Canada

