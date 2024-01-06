A handful of small businesses just north of SkyTrain Joyce-Collingwood Station could be replaced by a new 12-storey, mixed-use building with residential and commercial uses.

Wanson Group has submitted a new rezoning application to redevelop the land assembly of 4902-4946 Joyce Street and 3510 Wellington Avenue — located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Joyce Street and Wellington Avenue, which is about a two-minute walk from the transit hub.

In the process, this project would replace older two-storey, mixed-use buildings containing nine rental apartments and small businesses, such as Panaderia Latina Bakery, Joyce Way Food Market, RNZ Grocery Meat & Restaurant, Lovely Uyghur, and Sushi Taku.

The proposal calls for nine replacement rental units and 104 strata condominium units for a total of 113 homes. The unit size mix is 25 studios, 40 one-bedroom units, 33 two-bedroom units, and 15 three-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to significant shared amenity spaces, including an indoor space and large outdoor amenity deck on the fifth level, and a significant indoor and outdoor space on the entire tower rooftop.

On the ground level, there will be 8,879 sq ft of retail/restaurant space — representing a net gain compared to the existing buildings — across nine small commercial units.

“The project will build on the existing pattern of retail uses and support a good variety of local neighbourhood service needs, as well as animate Joyce Street for the enjoyment and use of the public,” reads the proposal, which is designed by Merrick Architecture.

Three underground levels will contain 107 vehicle parking stalls and over 200 bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach 88,900 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is five times larger than the 18,000 sq ft land assembly. Records show both buildings were acquired in 2021, with the larger north building sold for over $10.9 million. The project falls under the City’s Joyce-Collingwood Station Precinct Plan.