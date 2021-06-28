692-ft-tall tower proposed to replace former Cactus Club Metrotown on Kingsway

Yet another tall tower proposal in Metro Vancouver’s suburban communities will eclipse the height of the current tallest building in downtown Vancouver.

Anthem Properties has submitted a rezoning application to redevelop a mid-block land assembly in Burnaby’s Metrotown area on the sites of 4653-4673 Kingsway, 4638-4670 Hazel Street, and a portion of a laneway.

This includes redeveloping the single-storey restaurant building that was previously the longtime Metrotown location of Cactus Club Cafe, which relocated in 2019 to a new location across the street at 6090 Silver Drive in the Station Square redevelopment.

The proposal calls for a 692-ft-tall tower with 66 storeys containing a mix of uses.

While it would be taller than the region’s current highest building, the 659-ft-tall Living Shangri-La in downtown Vancouver, there are other towers in Metro Vancouver that are proposed or currently under construction that will be taller than this project, including the 755-ft-tall Concord Metrotown Two tower across the street.

There will be 645 homes, comprising 372 condominium homes, 200 market rental homes, and 73 non-market rental homes — following the municipal government’s inclusionary rental housing policy. Residents will have access to 18,900 sq ft of shared amenity space.

The residential floors sit above nine storeys of commercial space, including seven storeys of office and a double-height ground floor of restaurant and cafe uses. The combined commercial space component is about 149,000 sq ft.

The total floor area is 655,430 sq ft for a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 11.64 times larger than the size of the 56,322 sq ft lot.

Underground levels will contain 716 vehicle parking stalls and enough secure bike parking for two spaces for every home. This site is immediately north of Metropolis at Metrotown shopping mall, and within close walking distance to the SkyTrain station and bus exchange.

No conceptual artistic renderings are available at this time; imagery and additional details will be made available in late July when the proposal is expected to go to public hearing.