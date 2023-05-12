Nearly 50 vehicles involved in two massive accidents east of Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Low visibility due to wildfire smoke and fog caused two massive car accidents just east of Edmonton Friday morning.

A total of 46 vehicles were involved in multi-vehicle collisions around Strathcona County earlier this morning.

The first collision report came in at 6:04 am when RCMP was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 21 at Township Road 520.

Police located 12 vehicles involved in the collision; two drivers were taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Minutes later, at around 6:07 am, RCMP was called to another multi-vehicle collision on Highway 14, between Highway 21 and Range Road 231 in the county.

Upon arrival, officers located 34 vehicles involved in the crash, including four semi-trucks.

According to RCMP, 12 people were taken to hospital, two were in life-threatening condition, and one was airlifted to hospital by STARS.

Drivers who weren’t injured in either collision were bussed to Millenium Place in Sherwood Park.

The Highway 14 eastbound lane between Range Road 232 and Highway 21 is open. However, 10 vehicles involved in the collision remain on the scene and are being removed.

Highway 21 has reopened in all directions.