100 rental homes proposed for Fraser Street and 29th Avenue corner in Vancouver

There is a new rezoning application to redevelop seven lots at the northeast corner of the intersection of Fraser Street and East 29th Avenue in East Vancouver into a 79-ft-tall, seven-storey, mixed-use building with rental housing.

Local developer Strand and design firm Integra Architecture are proposing to redevelop the land assembly at 4408-4488 Fraser Street and 707-709 East 29th Avenue, which is currently occupied by a duplex and six single-family dwellings, including a partially-built house on the north end of the block.

The proposal calls for 100 secured market rental homes, with a unit mix of 16 studio units, 38 one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units. Five of these units will be two-storey townhomes facing the laneway to the east. Residents would have access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the building rooftop.

To help bridge Fraser Street’s retail areas on the blocks immediately to the north and south, the redevelopment would have about 9,100 sq ft of commercial space, including two restaurant units at either end of the block and mid-block retail units that can be subdivided.

The building would have a total floor area of 87,717 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.65 times larger than the size of the 24,000 sq ft land assembly.

Two underground levels would contain 97 vehicle parking stalls and 200 bike parking spaces.

A transportation demand management study performed for the project estimates 25% of the building’s future residents will use private vehicles and 8% will be vehicle passengers, while 33% will get around using public transit, 22% will walk, and 12% will bike.

“The proposed development is intended to support the City of Vancouver’s goal to provide an increased supply of rental housing in locations that can benefit from existing transit corridors while contributing to the development of vibrant and sustainable neighbourhoods,” reads the application.

“This proposal is for a mixed-use development where the residential component of the project is 100% Secured Market Rental. ”