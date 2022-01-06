28-storey condo tower planned for River District in Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 3480 East Kent Avenue South in River District at the East Fraser Lands, Vancouver. (Boniface Oleksiuk Politano Architects/Wesgroup Properties)

Another phase of the River District neighbourhood redevelopment is taking its next steps, with local developer Wesgroup Properties recently filing a development permit application with the City of Vancouver.

The development site is at 3480 East Kent Avenue South, near the geographic centre of the Easter Fraser Lands.

The application calls for a 38-storey tower and two seven-storey attached podiums with 314 condominium homes, carrying a unit mix of 31 studio units, 140 one-bedroom units, 96 two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom units, along with eight “garden units,” six penthouse units, and five townhouse units.

With a height of 300 ft, it would be amongst River District’s tallest towers.

The building will also have about 9,600 sq ft of retail and restaurant space on the ground level.

Five underground levels will contain 468 vehicle parking stalls and over 600 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area is 286,000 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.62 times larger than the size of the 51,000 sq ft lot. The design firm is Boniface Oleksiuk Politano Architects.

This development permit application is made possible after Vancouver City Council’s April 2021 approval of a major revision to the East Fraser Lands Official Community Plan (OCP), which was first approved 15 years ago by Vancouver City Council to regulate how Wesgroup would grow River District.

The revisions to the master plan for the 128-acre former industrial site allow 1.55 million sq ft of additional residential space within the southeastern quadrant of the site, accomplished through new additional high-rise towers and added height to existing planned towers.

The changes to the additional residential floor area create about 1,850 extra homes, including 350 units of social housing, 500 units of secured market rental housing, and 1,000 condominium units.

This extra density, largely for market residential uses, is deemed necessary to cover the substantial cost escalation for the developer’s promised public amenities in the financial package, approved in 2010.

Original OCP:

2021 approved revised OCP: