Plans to build a new 15-storey secured purpose-built rental housing tower near the southwest corner of the intersection of Fraser Street and Kingsway appear to be moving along relatively quickly.

Just over a month after Vancouver City Council approved the rezoning application for 3231-3245 Fraser Street and 675 East 17th Avenue in mid-November 2023, Anthem Properties completed the next step on December 21, 2023 with the submission of its development permit application.

The 156-foot-tall tower — designed by BHA Architecture — will contain a total of 110 rental homes, with at least 20% of the residential floor area set aside for moderate income rental housing units under the City’s City of Vancouver’s Moderate Income Rental Housing Pilot Project (MIRHPP).

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The unit size mix is 30 studios, 41 one-bedroom units, 38 two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit. Residents will have access to shared indoor/outdoor amenity spaces on the sixth level and tower rooftop.

Two retail/restaurant units fronting Fraser Street will contain over 5,000 sq ft of commercial space.

Three underground levels will contain 68 vehicle parking stalls and 187 secured bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach 87,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density that is 6.8 times larger than the size of the 12,800 sq ft lot. Currently, the site is occupied by old low-storey retail buildings.

Just to the north at the corners of the intersection of Fraser Street and Kingsway, taller residential towers are possible under the City’s Broadway Plan, including a new proposal to build a 25-storey rental housing tower replacing the existing strip mall, and also replacing tenants such as Sal Y. Limon Mexican Cuisine, Ba-le Deli & Bakery, Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizzeria, and Alenka European Foods.