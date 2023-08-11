Vacant West Vancouver waterfront lot selling for over $7 million (PHOTOS)

Calling all millionaires, a vacant lot is up for grabs in West Vancouver, and it could be the site of your future dream home right along the water for $7,388,000.

If you aren’t a millionaire, Friday’s LottoMax Jackpot is $55 million and could be your path to purchasing the waterfront lot.

A listing from Holly Calderwood reveals more about why this lot is so highly coveted.

We’ve reached out to Calderwood to figure out what it means, but oddly, the listing for the lot actually states six bedrooms and four bathrooms. It could be that that’s what the lot could accommodate.

The listing calls the lot a blank canvas “awaiting your modern architectural dream home designer ideas.”

It also warns, “Do disturb the tenants next door.”

It’s easy to see why the lot is valued so highly.

It is right by the water, and you have your own backyard beach.

The listing states that the property next door is also for sale at 2998 Park Lane. The land value of that property is basically the same as this vacant lot, less $1,000, at $7,387,000.

According to the District of West Vancouver website, the sale proceeds of the lot will fund the purchase of the last two of 32 waterfront properties at 1444 and 1448 Argyle Avenue.

“This will allow the District to complete the Waterfront Acquisition Plan which started in the late 1970s, and will increase public green space and allow the completion of the foreshore path from Ambleside Park to John Lawson Park.”

If $7.4 million is out of reach, check out this list of cheap homes to buy in Vancouver.

Unsurprisingly, none of them come with a backyard beach.