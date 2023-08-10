If you’re looking for a place to purchase, several properties among the cheapest homes in Vancouver might be worth your attention.

One of the homes even features three bedrooms for less than $350,000, but there’s a small catch.

Unsurprisingly, none of the cheapest homes available in Vancouver are detached but instead are condo or apartment units.

905-1251 Cardero Street – $290,000

Listed over two months ago but still available is this one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment.

The corner unit features 583 sq ft of space and tons of new renovations, helping it not look like it was built in 1967.

Rentals are also allowed with a six-month minimum lease.

The building also includes an indoor swimming pool and sauna.

The monthly mortgage would be way cheaper than renting in Vancouver, and with a 20% down payment, you’d be looking at a monthly rate of $1,016.

608-1250 Burnaby Street – $299,000

Views of English Bay for $299,000?

Stop the presses.

That’s what’s being offered in this one-bedroom, one-bathroom suite with 420 sq ft of space.

While the building was built in 1966, the interior looks like it has been refreshed relatively recently.

The building features a “stunning rooftop terrace” and a swimming pool.

If the swimming pool is too small for your liking, the building is just steps away from the beach.

601-567 Hornby Street – $338,800

Have you ever wanted to own your own hotel room? Well, that’s what’s on offer here, with a whopping 297 sq ft of space.

This property is a bit of a weird one, as the listing suggests it’s not a hotel strata ownership deal where you’re limited to staying at the unit just a few nights per year. Still, there are strata fees associated with the property.

The hotel itself is the well-reviewed Le Soleil.

Not much is offered in your room regarding typical home stuff, but you get a kettle, toaster, and hot plate for simple meal prep.

The building is close to Stanley Park, Pacific Centre, and BC Place, with many restaurants and bars nearby.

311-2533 Penticton Street – $320,000

This next and final spot is unique, perfect for someone with some patience. Please keep in mind pictures of this listing will likely vary by the time it’s complete.

What’s being offered is a unit with three bedrooms and two bedrooms, with 1,100 sq ft of space, for the low price of $320,000.

However, the listing states that the “notorious development has their remediation project well underway.”

It adds that there would never be a better time to buy a three-bedroom unit in Vancouver at this price.

Changes made over the next two years include improvements to the roof, building envelope, and balconies.

Would you wait two years for a three-bedroom apartment at that price?