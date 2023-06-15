Several people have been killed in a massive collision on a highway near the town of Carberry, Manitoba — and more could be critically injured.

There are media reports that up to 15 people have been killed, but that has not been confirmed at this point.

On Thursday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP tweeted that it was deploying all of its available resources to a “mass casualty collision” on Highway 1 near Highway 5.

In a subsequent news release, authorities said their units from across western Manitoba and RCMP Major Crimes Services are on the scene to assist and investigate, along with other first responders.

According to Firefighting in Canada, a road crash is considered a “mass casualty incident” if there are more injured patients than there are responders.

All available Manitoba RCMP resources are deployed to a mass casualty collision on #MBHwy1 near #MBHwy5. #rcmpmb units from across western MB, incl RCMP Major Crime Services, are on scene to assist along with other first responders. pic.twitter.com/APJdIMSDnP — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 15, 2023

We contacted Brandon Fire Service, whose members were on the scene.

Overwhelmed by all the calls from concerned citizens, the fire service directed our queries to Shared Health Manitoba, which confirmed that a “mass casualty response” is underway.

“Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, as well as hospitals in Prairie Mountain Health and the Winnipeg Health Region, are prepared to receive patients related to this event and/or patients relocated in order to create capacity at Manitoba’s tertiary centre (HSC),” a statement from Shared Health Manitoba reads.

Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg said it does not have patient details to share at this time.

A Code Orange was called at the health centre, triggering an all-system response to the incident. Currently, response teams are at the scene and transporting patients, and the hospital is preparing to support incoming patients.

HSC Winnipeg has set up a family room and is encouraging family members seeking information to call them at 204-787-3661 or 1-877-499-8774.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson also issued a statement on the incident.

My heart breaks hearing the news of the tragic accident near Carberry. My most sincere condolences go out to all those involved. — Heather Stefanson (@HStefansonMB) June 15, 2023

“Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the lives impacted by the horrific and devastating tragedy near the Town of Carberry,” it reads. “I know our dedicated first responders and healthcare workers are doing all they can to assist and I want to thank them on behalf of all Manitobans.”

She added that the flags at the Manitoba Legislative Building have been lowered to half-mast “out of respect for those we have tragically lost.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement, calling the news coming out of Carberry “incredibly tragic,” adding that Canadians are here for those who have been affected by the incident.

The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. I cannot imagine the pain those affected are feeling – but Canadians are here for you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 15, 2023

More to come…