21-storey rental housing tower proposed near future Mount Pleasant SkyTrain

Even more changes are planned for the 200 block of East 13th Avenue in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

A new rezoning application has been submitted by JTA Development Consultants — on behalf of property owners Five Mile Holdings and TKT Holdings — to redevelop 270 East 13th Avenue into a 203-ft-tall, 21-storey rental housing tower.

This is Five Mile Holdings’ second rezoning application to build a 21-storey rental housing tower in the immediate area, as they also have a similar proposal just across the street at 215-229 East 13th Avenue. Both proposals are designed by Studio One Architecture.

The site of 270 East 13th Avenue is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Sophia Street and East 13th Avenue, replacing a 1961-built, three-storey building with 38 apartment units.

For further area references, the Mount Pleasant location is also just east of Dairy Queen and 49th Parallel Cafe & Lucky’s Doughnuts. It is also a transit-oriented development site, with the location just footsteps from bus stops served by the frequent bus routes of Main Street and Kingsway, and about a nine-minute walk from SkyTrain’s future Mount Pleasant Station (intersection of East Broadway and Main Street).

There will be 167 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 134 market rental units and 33 below-market rental units. The unit size mix is 34 studios, 74 one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units, and 17 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to ample shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on both the base podium rooftop and the entire tower rooftop.

Additionally, 5,400 sq ft of retail/restaurant space will activate the building’s frontages with East 13th Avenue and Sophia Street.

“The commercial use proposed at ground level provides opportunity for animating the public realm in the area. The proposed small-scale retail spaces, ample landscaping and continuous canopies will contribute to the vibrancy of the street,” reads the design rationale.

“Despite the sloping site, the design gives careful consideration to accessibility, ensuring continuity of accessible route throughout. Well-placed seating and rest areas along the walkway offer spaces for relaxation and social interaction, establishing the walkway as a central social hub within the development. Additionally, the large setbacks provide opportunities for the retail activities to spill out on the street.”

Three underground levels will accommodate 60 vehicle parking stalls and over 300 secure bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach 134,500 sq ft, representing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.8 times larger than the size of the 18,000 sq ft lot, including the City’s Broadway Plan’s allowance of granting slightly more density if such a rental housing project includes retail or childcare as a mixed-use.