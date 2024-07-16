An existing 1969-built three-storey building with 35 apartment units could be demolished for its redevelopment into a high-rise mixed-use tower with 146 secured purpose-built rental homes and retail/restaurant uses.

The latest rezoning application by the development team comprised of Prospero International Realty, Five Mile Holdings, JTA Development Consultants, and Studio One Architecture calls for the redevelopment of 254 East 12th Avenue.

The mid-block development site is near the southwest corner of the intersection of Sophia Street and East 12th Avenue, which is about an eight-minute walk from SkyTrain’s future Mount Pleasant Station (Main Street and East Broadway), and just footsteps away from bus stops served by frequent bus routes.

According to the application, this would be an 181-ft-tall, 18-storey tower. In accordance to the City’s Broadway Plan’s requirement that at least 20% of the rental homes be set aside at below-market rates, there would be 117 market rental units and 29 below-market rental units.

The overall unit size mix is 47 studio units, 48 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units, and 15 three-bedroom units. Residents would have access to shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on both the fourth level and the entire partial 18th level, which is the tower rooftop.

About 4,600 sq ft of commercial uses across three retail/restaurant units would activate the building’s ground level frontage with East 12th Avenue.

The project aligns with the prescriptions and stipulations of the Broadway Plan, except for the requirement of a minimum 150-ft-wide street frontage. The development site frontage of 137 ft is slightly short.

But its height of 18 storeys, including the tower rooftop amenity level, is below the 20-storey height limit for the site, which is a calculation that excludes any amenity spaces. The area plan also provides extra floor area ratio (FAR) density for projects that incorporate retail/restaurant and/or childcare spaces.

The total building floor area would reach 109,000 sq ft, establishing a FAR density of 6.79 times larger than the size of the 16,000 sq ft lot.

Three underground levels accommodate 74 vehicle parking stalls and 369 bike parking spaces.

The development team has various other similar rental housing towers proposed within the Broadway Plan area, including a project immediately to the south at 215-229 East 13th Avenue.