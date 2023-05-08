How to watch and stream the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

While some people might aim to hit it big on the Powerball one day, hockey fans around the world tune into the NHL Draft Lottery each year to get their rush of excitement.

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery takes place tonight at 5 pm PT/ 6 pm MT/ 8 pm ET, when teams across the league will find out their fate in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

What’s the draft lottery all about?

Though the fans themselves won’t actually see millions of dollars should their team come up victorious, the draft lottery represents the hope of landing a franchise-changing player, usually a can’t-miss prospect that’s a near guarantee to end up an NHL star one day.

While not every player at the top of the draft pans out, it’s the fastest way to landing a franchise cornerstone.

If you needed any proof that high draft picks matter in the NHL, seven former first overall picks remain in the NHL playoffs: Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Toronto’s Auston Matthews and John Tavares (via the New York Islanders), New Jersey’s Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, and Florida’s Aaron Ekblad, while seven others were eliminated in the first round.

What’s the deal with Connor Bedard?

Bedard, in case you’ve missed it, is the unanimous first-overall selection of this year’s upcoming draft in June, and is expected to be an impact player in the NHL basically from the moment he touches the ice. In 57 games this season with the WHL’s Regina Pats, Bedard put up numbers of 71 goals and 72 assists for a total of 143 points.

At this past year’s World Juniors tournament in Halifax and Moncton, he was named MVP as Canada won gold, by way of a national-record 23 points in just seven games.

First overall pick odds

Anaheim Ducks, 25.5%

Columbus Blue Jackets, 13.5%

Chicago Blackhawks, 11.5%

San Jose Sharks, 9.5%

Montreal Canadiens, 8.5%

Arizona Coyotes, 7.5%

Philadelphia Flyers, 6.5%

Washington Capitals, 6%

Detroit Red Wings, 5%

St. Louis Blues, 3.5%

Vancouver Canucks, 3%

Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Calgary are all also in the lottery, but can only move up 10 spots and are therefore ineligible to land the top pick.

Full odds for each draft lottery position are available at Tankathon.com.

How to watch and stream the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

Tonight’s lottery is broadcast in Canada on Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific, and West, all four of which will be immediately followed by Game 3 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series. The event can also be streamed on Sportsnet.ca or on most devices on the Sportsnet app with an active cable or Sportsnet NOW subscription.

In the US, it will be available to watch on ESPN, as well as streamed on ESPN+/the ESPN app with an active American cable subscription.