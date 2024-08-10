Westbank rental housing tower in Vancouver sold for $137 million

A prominent recently-built rental housing tower near the English Bay Beach area of downtown Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood has changed ownership.

Local developer Westbank has sold The Pendrell to Toronto-based Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT).

This sale is one of six strategic acquisitions CAPREIT has made since the start of 2024, focusing solely on new-build, secured, purpose-built rental housing properties across Canada, with a combined total value of $387 million.

The Pendrell at 1770 Pendrell Street (1754 Pendrell Street) is located just to the northeast of the prominent intersection of Davie Street and Denman Street.

The 2019-built, 21-storey tower, designed by Henriquez Partners Architects, contains 173 secured purpose-built rental homes. The vast majority of these homes are rented at market rates, with about 25 homes secured for 30 years with rents at 20% below the average West End area market rents, according to a previous City rezoning report.

According to CAPREIT, it acquired the property from Westbank earlier this year for $137 million, with the new owner assuming the existing $64.1 million mortgage, carrying interest at 3.1% per year for an eight-year term to maturity.

Based on BC Assessment’s latest roll, as of July 2023, The Pendrell on the 17,300 sq ft lot was worth $112.4 million, including $86 million for the structure and $26.4 million for the land.

This is Westbank’s second major BC property sale this year, following the sale of the 2022-built, 24-storey, 355,000 sq ft Deloitte Summit tower at 410 West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust acquired a majority stake of the tower by converting $130.5 million of its existing loan to equity.

The only other BC property acquired by CAPREIT this year, among the six new rental housing properties acquired so far, is the 2023-built, five-storey woodframe Axir Apartments at 2590 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver. CAPREIT purchased this building, which has 64 rental homes, from Cascadia Green Development for $42.2 million.

According to CAPREIT’s website for The Pendrell, market monthly rents for a one-bedroom unit start at $2,700 to $3,000, two-bedroom units start at $4,075 to $4,400, and three-bedroom units start at $4,800 to $5,900. Currently, they are offering a “move in now and don’t pay until September” incentive for select units.

Axir Apartments is entirely leased, apart from the September 2024 availability of a one-bedroom with a den starting at $3,300 per month.