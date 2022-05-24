Grungy BC home listing goes viral because of how creepy it is (PHOTOS)

A Saanich, BC, home that was recently up for sale went viral on TikTok and it’s all thanks to how creepy it looks.

The home was originally built in 1975 and is located at 1611 Hawthorne Street in Victoria, BC, and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms within a 1,876-sq-ft space.

After being listed for $799,900, it appears that the home is no longer on the market with a pending sale.

TikTok user @bobbiecurtislee’s channel is dedicated to matters related to horror and the occult, and she took her 1.8 million followers on a virtual tour of the home in a feature she calls “Creepy Zillow Listings.”

BC Assessment suggests the creepy home is actually worth more than the list price which is $942,000, with $161,000 of that dedicated to the value of the building.

The listing at PembertonHolmes.com suggests the home is in dire need of some TLC, but that it’s also “brimming with potential.”

It also may be brimming with mold.

It’s easy to see why someone who focuses on creepy listings considered this Victoria home, but it’s hard to ignore the potential mentioned by PembertonHolmes.com.

This home has the vibe of one of those YouTube channels that follows people going into abandoned buildings and houses, but it’ll likely be someone’s dream home soon.

Being built in 1975 means the house isn’t really all that old compared to other listings Daily Hive Urbanized reports on, relatively speaking, so it’s hard to imagine how the home got into the rough shape it’s in.

The kitchen has seen much better days.

The TikTok video has received over 700,000 views.

Daily Hive has reached out to Pemberton Holmes for more information about the pending sale.