NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Grungy BC home listing goes viral because of how creepy it is (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
May 24 2022, 7:33 pm
Grungy BC home listing goes viral because of how creepy it is (PHOTOS)
1611 Hawthorne Street, Victoria (PembertonHolmes.com)

A Saanich, BC, home that was recently up for sale went viral on TikTok and it’s all thanks to how creepy it looks.

The home was originally built in 1975 and is located at 1611 Hawthorne Street in Victoria, BC, and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms within a 1,876-sq-ft space.

After being listed for $799,900, it appears that the home is no longer on the market with a pending sale.

TikTok user @bobbiecurtislee’s channel is dedicated to matters related to horror and the occult, and she took her 1.8 million followers on a virtual tour of the home in a feature she calls “Creepy Zillow Listings.”

BC Assessment suggests the creepy home is actually worth more than the list price which is  $942,000, with $161,000 of that dedicated to the value of the building.

The listing at PembertonHolmes.com suggests the home is in dire need of some TLC, but that it’s also “brimming with potential.”

It also may be brimming with mold.

1611 Hawthorne Street, Victoria (PembertonHolmes.com)

It’s easy to see why someone who focuses on creepy listings considered this Victoria home, but it’s hard to ignore the potential mentioned by PembertonHolmes.com.

1611 Hawthorne Street, Victoria (PembertonHolmes.com)

This home has the vibe of one of those YouTube channels that follows people going into abandoned buildings and houses, but it’ll likely be someone’s dream home soon.

1611 Hawthorne Street, Victoria (PembertonHolmes.com)

Being built in 1975 means the house isn’t really all that old compared to other listings Daily Hive Urbanized reports on, relatively speaking, so it’s hard to imagine how the home got into the rough shape it’s in.

1611 Hawthorne Street, Victoria (PembertonHolmes.com)

The kitchen has seen much better days.

1611 Hawthorne Street, Victoria (PembertonHolmes.com)

bc home

1611 Hawthorne Street, Victoria (PembertonHolmes.com)

The TikTok video has received over 700,000 views.

@bobbiecurtislee 2 creepy zillow listings in a row?? I couldn’t help it 🥲#greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #zillow #horror #wtf #fyp #viral #scary #creepy #scarystories #horrortok #LENOVOJUSTBEYOU ♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

 

Daily Hive has reached out to Pemberton Holmes for more information about the pending sale.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.