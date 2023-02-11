74 rental homes proposed for Granville Street in South Vancouver

A modestly sized rental housing building is proposed for the southern end of Granville Street in Vancouver, near the Arthur Laing Bridge approach.

Gradual Architecture has submitted a rezoning application to redevelop 1510 West 71st Avenue and 8733 Granville Street — the southwest corner of the intersection of West 71st Avenue and Granville Street — into a six-storey, mixed-use building.

There will be a total of 74 secured market rental homes, with a unit size mix of 34 studios, 12 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and eight three-bedroom units.

This project promises to help extend Granville Street’s Marpole retail district southwards by dedicating its ground level to 12,200 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses.

Two underground levels will accommodate 46 vehicle parking stalls and 154 secured bike parking spaces.

The proposed total floor area is 56,600 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.4 times larger than the size of the 16,700 sq ft lot. The development site is a land assembly of a temporary presentation centre building for Shokai Canada and a 1955-built, two-storey building with eight apartments, which were acquired by the developer for $4 million in February 2022, according to records.