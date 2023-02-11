Architecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

74 rental homes proposed for Granville Street in South Vancouver

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Feb 11 2023, 12:02 am
74 rental homes proposed for Granville Street in South Vancouver
Site of 1510 West 71st Avenue and 8733 Granville Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

A modestly sized rental housing building is proposed for the southern end of Granville Street in Vancouver, near the Arthur Laing Bridge approach.

Gradual Architecture has submitted a rezoning application to redevelop 1510 West 71st Avenue and 8733 Granville Street — the southwest corner of the intersection of West 71st Avenue and Granville Street — into a six-storey, mixed-use building.

There will be a total of 74 secured market rental homes, with a unit size mix of 34 studios, 12 one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and eight three-bedroom units.

This project promises to help extend Granville Street’s Marpole retail district southwards by dedicating its ground level to 12,200 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses.

Two underground levels will accommodate 46 vehicle parking stalls and 154 secured bike parking spaces.

1510 West 71st Avenue 8733 Granville Street Vancouver Rental Housing

Site of 1510 West 71st Avenue and 8733 Granville Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

1510 West 71st Avenue 8733 Granville Street Vancouver Rental Housing

Site of 1510 West 71st Avenue and 8733 Granville Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

The proposed total floor area is 56,600 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.4 times larger than the size of the 16,700 sq ft lot. The development site is a land assembly of a temporary presentation centre building for Shokai Canada and a 1955-built, two-storey building with eight apartments, which were acquired by the developer for $4 million in February 2022, according to records.

1510 West 71st Avenue 8733 Granville Street Vancouver Rental Housing

Existing condition of 1510 West 71st Avenue and 8733 Granville Street, Vancouver (top) and the future new building (bottom). (Google Maps)

1510 West 71st Avenue 8733 Granville Street Vancouver Rental Housing

Site of 1510 West 71st Avenue and 8733 Granville Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Architecture & Design
+ Development
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.