BC minister David Eby states support for South Granville Station tower project

In a rare move, a senior member of the cabinet of the provincial government has explicitly stated their support for the privately driven proposal to build a mixed-use tower development with affordable housing directly above SkyTrain’s future South Granville Station.

David Eby, the BC Attorney General and BC Minister Responsible for Housing, has made it clear that Vancouver City Council should approve PCI Developments’ rezoning application to allow a 410 ft tall, 39-storey tower at 1477 West Broadway, at the northeast corner of the intersection of Granville Street and West Broadway.

Construction is already well underway on the project for the placeholder five-storey retail and office concept previously approved through a development permit application under existing zoning. The current construction is designed in a way to allow for a significant vertical extension to allow for substantially more density and mixed uses.

The 39-storey tower concept includes 223 secured rental homes, with 80% as market rental units and 45 units as below-market units under the city’s Moderate Income Housing Pilot Program (MIRHPP).

Within the lower floors below the residential uses, there would also be 100,000 sq ft of office space, a 22,000 sq ft grocery store, and over 7,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space.

The provincial government previously reached an agreement with PCI Developments to fully integrate South Granville Station’s entrance into the building’s prominent corner with the intersection. This includes the developer’s provisions of interior building area for station concourse space for what is expected to be a high ridership station.

PCI Developments is seeking the rezoning at this time so that construction of the tower can be synchronized and timed with the 2025 completion and opening of the Millennium Line Broadway Extension, effectively minimizing impacts to transit riders.

If city council were to reject the tower proposal and fall back to the previously approved five-storey building, the station entrance would still be fulfilled in 2025, but it would likely put the provincial government and TransLink in a difficult position in the future when negotiating with developers on other station-in-development integration possibilities.

City council is expected to make a decision on the rezoning application tonight during what is likely to be the third and final public hearing date for the project.

“The development of mixed-use buildings such as this one, which bring density to areas surrounding rapid transit stations, are generally accepted as a best practice in urban design, as well as optimal utilization of transit infrastructure. Accordingly, the Province is actively supporting proposals of this kind, which align and support government’s affordable housing, climate change, and transportation infrastructure goals,” stated Eby in an open letter to city council last week, while noting he is addressing them in his capacity as the BC Minister Responsible for Housing.

“I encourage the City to urgently advance required zoning so that these proposed new rental homes can be built as soon as possible.”

Eby made these comments ahead of his planned legislation changes after the October 2022 civic election that will require municipal governments across BC to approve and accelerate the creation of housing. But it is unclear if the provincial government will also make the same changes to the Vancouver Charter, which governs the City of Vancouver, at the same time. Other BC municipalities are governed by the Local Government Act.

Earlier this month, BC minister of transportation and infrastructure Rob Fleming also tabled a bill to provide BC Transportation Financing Authority with the legal ability to acquire land next to public transit hubs to build more housing and community benefits, not just land for direct infrastructure purposes.

Both legislation changes show the clear direction of the provincial government with optimizing transit investments with high-density housing and employment in close proximity.

Additionally, such types of development are required for the Millennium Line Broadway extension. In the Supportive Policies Agreement for the Millennium Line Broadway Extension Project, signed between the City of Vancouver and TransLink in 2018, the municipal government is to advance “the principles of the Transit-Oriented Communities Design Guidelines in the planning, design, and implementation” by permitting “the concentration of homes, jobs, and key activities within a short walk of the stops for the Project at a level appropriate to support the transit investment.”

The proposal also has the support of the riding’s MLA, George Heyman of Vancouver-Fairview.

“My support for this project is based on the strength of the provisions under MIRHPP and the important supports the protections they provide to renters. I believe the urgency of the housing crisis requires this kind of response, which will add much-needed purpose-built rental stock to the constituency — and more importantly, will provide dozens of units at below-market rents,” reads an open letter to city council from Heyman last week.

“I hear from many constituents who do not own cars and who advocate for active transportation policies. I am glad to support transit-oriented development with plenty of bicycle storage as this helps address congestion and the greenhouse gas emissions associated with lengthy commutes. I also note that the creation of a grocery store would be welcomed by local residents as the South Granville neighbourhood has fewer grocery stores than many other areas.”

The proposal has been contentious. Opponents, largely area residents, have generally stated the following about the project: too tall and dense; blocks views of the mountains; creates shadowing; an affront to the neighbourhood’s character; increases pressure on area parks, community amenities, and schools; not environmentally sustainable; and increases traffic in the area.

Some have also suggested the project should not be considered until after the Broadway Plan is finalized by city council, which is anticipated soon after in May or June. However, the tower’s form and uses align with the typology and uses proposed for the area around South Granville Station under the Broadway Plan.

PCI Developments’ project and other area towers are also possible as the area is not within the wide-sweeping Queen Elizabeth Park view cone. If approved, this tower would be the tallest building within the Central Broadway corridor.

Supporters generally state the project is at the right location by offering transit-oriented development, offers the right height and density, creates significant rental housing to help address the difficult rental market with a 1% vacancy, generates more employment where people live, and that there should be many more similar projects next to the new subway stations.

As of the time of writing, city council has received 470 responses in support of the project, and 367 against. There have been about 60 public speakers during the public hearing so far, with dozens more likely tonight.