A sizeable secured purpose-built rental housing project dedicated for Whistler’s workforce is going ahead with the financial assistance of the Government of British Columbia.

On Monday, Premier David Eby announced $12.7 million in non-repayable grant funding will go towards the new four-storey wood-frame project with 104 units at 1475 Mount Fee Road, located in the Cheakamus Crossing area near Whistler Olympic Village.

In addition, through BC Housing, the project will have access to up to $27 million in low-interest repayable construction financing.

The combined provincial financial aid of nearly up to $40 million in non-repayable and repayable support is being provided by the new BC Builds program of the provincial government, which specifically targets projects that catalyze more affordable homes for middle-income people.

This Whistler project is expected to help alleviate the resort community’s immense shortage of affordable and suitable housing for the labour force working for Whistler Blackcomb, hotels, restaurants, retail, and other tourism, hospitality, and service-based businesses.

According to Whistler Housing Authority, there are currently over 7,300 beds of affordable rental and ownership housing dedicated to people working in Whistler.

As of 2023, the housing authority’s secured purpose-built rental housing wait list reached averages of 3.3 years for a studio unit, 4.7 years for a one-bedroom unit, and 1.6 years for a two-bedroom unit. There were just 25 rental home turnovers in 2023. Furthermore, the average wait time for employee-restricted housing reached 7.9 years in 2023 — up from 3.25 years in 2022, 5.6 years in 2021, 4.8 years in 2020, 4.4 years in 2019, and just 0.4 years in 2013.

“It’s not just the mountains, it’s also the local families and residents who make Whistler a world-class destination, and we need to ensure they can afford to live in the community they built,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “One way we’re doing that is by fast-tracking rental homes for middle-income families through BC Builds, including the very first project to break ground right here in Whistler.”

The Resort Municipality of Whistler provided the land for the project, and the municipal government’s two housing development entities — the Whistler 2020 Development Corporation as the general contractor and the Whistler Housing Authority as the owner and operator upon completion — are carrying out the project’s work.

Construction officially began this week, and it is expected to reach completion in 2026.

“It is exciting to be one of the very first BC Builds communities,” said Jack Crompton, Mayor of Whistler.

“This innovative program has allowed us to go from concept to construction on 104 stable, employee-restricted rental units at 1475 Mount Fee Rd. The collaboration is helping us house our community within the community.”

The entire BC Builds program aims to catalyze between 8,000 and 10,000 new rental homes for middle-income individuals and families over the next five years. The provincial government is backing BC Builds with nearly $3 billion in financial support, including $2 billion in low-cost repayable financing and $950 million in direct non-repayable funding, as well as an additional $2 billion in low-cost repayable financing from the federal government.