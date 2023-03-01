13 celebrities to spot in Vancouver this March

Spotting a celebrity in Vancouver is a lot easier than you think!

Spring is on the horizon and that means some new movies and TV shows are filming right here in Vancouver. Rain or shine, the cast and crew are still hard at work!

With quite a few productions currently filming, make sure to be on the lookout for these celebrity faces around town. From Halle Berry to Grant Gustin and more — here are 13 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this month.

Max Thieriot

Another celebrity to be on the lookout for is Max Thieriot. Thieriot arrived in Vancouver back in July to film for a brand-new CBS series called Fire Country, in which he has the lead role as a young convict named Bode Donovan.

Thieriot has starred in quite a few movies and television shows over the years, from a longtime role on Bates Motel to SEAL Team to movies like Jumper, The House at the End of the Street with Jennifer Lawrence, and one of his earliest roles in The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

Grant Gustin

Back in action for the ninth season of The Flash, Grant Gustin is currently in Vancouver, but not for much longer! Production for the final season will wrap at the beginning of March.

Gustin has also had roles in shows like 90210 and Glee along with making appearances in Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Arrow. Keep an eye out for the actor in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood, where he’s been known to stay during production, according to pictures on his Instagram.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry may be spotted in the Vancouver area right now! Berry is in town filming for her new role in the thriller movie Mother Land, also going by its working title of “Never Let Go” which is on location until May.

Berry is known for a wide variety of roles like Catwoman, X-Men, Swordfish, The Call, and Perfect Stranger to name a few. Her more recent roles include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Bruised, and Moonfall.

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin is in the city filming for his latest role in NBC’s new series The Irrational in which he has the lead role.

Martin is known for his role as Captain Joe West on the popular series The Flash, which is also filmed in Vancouver. Martin is also commonly recognized for his role as Detective Edward Green in Law & Order.

KJ Apa

KJ Apa is in the Vancouver area filming for the seventh and final season of Riverdale. With all seasons filmed in the Metro Vancouver area, Apa is no stranger to the city and has spent lots of time here over the years. He is typically spotted out and about in the city — so be on the lookout!

Apa is an up-and-coming actor and musician from New Zealand who landed the lead role of Archie in Riverdale back in 2017. He has also starred in feature films like A Dog’s Purpose, The Last Summer, and Songbird.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart joins KJ Apa on location in Vancouver this month for Riverdale’s seventh season. Reinhart plays the lead role of Betty in the series and has also starred in films like Chemical Hearts, Galveston, and Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, and she even made a cameo in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels movie.

Camila Mendes

Of course, there is no Betty without Veronica!

Camila Mendes will also be in Vancouver filming for Riverdale. Rumour has it that Mendes got her first acting job in an Ikea commercial before going on to star in Riverdale as main character Veronica.

Since then she has gone on to star in movies like The Perfect Date, Coyote Lake, and Dangerous Lies.

Cole Sprouse

Rounding out this foursome is Cole Sprouse, known as Jughead Jones in the Riverdale series. Sprouse will also be in Vancouver filming for the show’s final season.

Sprouse has been acting since he was a young boy and rose to fame at an early age starring alongside his twin brother, Dylan, in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He also starred in Big Daddy alongside Adam Sandler and was even in a few Friends episodes back in the day – remember Ross’s adorable son Ben?!

Freddie Highmore

Best known for his creepy portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series Bates Motel, Freddie Highmore is in Metro Vancouver filming for another season of The Good Doctor. Highmore has been acting since he was a child and has starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden is in Vancouver filming for the first season of CBS’s So Help Me Todd, which started production this past August. Harden is an award-winning actress who got her start on television shows back in the ’80s, before moving on to movies. Some of her films include The First Wives Club, Flubber, Mystic River, Mona Lisa Smile, Whip It, and the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Skylar Astin

Joining Marcia Gay Harden on the set of So Help Me Todd is Skylar Astin, who plays Harden’s son in the new series.

Astin is probably best remembered as Jesse from the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 movies in which he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest. His other notable roles include the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, 21 and Over, and Ghosts of War.

Billy Burke

Joining Max Thieriot on the set of Fire Country is Billy Burke. Burke is typically recognized as Charlie Swan from Twilight, aka Bella’s dad, or maybe you remember him in the movie Red Riding Hood, or in the CBS series Zoo. Most recently he played Alex’s dad in the Netflix mini-series Maid, which was filmed in Victoria, BC.

Kevin Alejandro

Also joining these two actors in Fire Country is Kevin Alejandro. Alejandro has been acting for a while and has been in hit shows like Lucifer, Southland, Arrow, True Blood, and Parenthood.