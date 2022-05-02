22-storey condo tower proposed for Central Lonsdale in North Vancouver

Local developer Polygon is looking to build its fourth project within the City of North Vancouver.

A 1986-built, two-storey retail and office building at 114-132 West 15th Street — just west of the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 15th Avenue West — is being eyed for redevelopment into a 22-storey, mixed-use tower. Records show the developer acquired the mid-block property in June 2020.

According to the new rezoning application submitted by architectural firm IBI Group, there will be 136 condominium homes, with a unit mix of 38 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom units, and 21 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to 1,200 sq ft of indoor amenity space, and 6,600 sq ft of outdoor amenity space — mainly located on the third floor on the rooftop of the two-storey podium.

“To address housing affordability, we have designed a wide range of unit sizes which allow for a variety of price points. Approximately 28% of units will be sized between 600 to 700 sq ft, and another 57% of the units will be sized between 900 to 1,000 sq ft,” reads the application.

“This creates diversity in housing choices that will appeal to a variety of residents including empty-nesters, first-time homebuyers, retirees, singles, and young couples. North Shore residents will be provided with an opportunity to continue living in their community, particularly within the vibrant neighbourhood of Central Lonsdale.”

The building’s second level will contain 17,000 sq ft of office space, while the ground level will contain 7,500 sq of retail and restaurant space across multiple commercial units. The office and ground-level commercial uses will add to the retail district’s street frontage continuity and vibrancy.

The tower would be achieved with a height of 68 metres (223 ft), which is compliant with the official community plan (OCP). This includes transferred density from the municipal government’s Harry Jerome Lands redevelopment; it is noted that there are few locations in the city’s Mixed-Use Level 4B zoning that can accommodate additional density without a height increase that exceeds the OCP’s allowances.

The proposed total floor area is 177,800 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio of a floor area that is seven times larger than the size of the 25,200 sq ft lot.

Five underground levels will contain 198 vehicle parking stalls and most of the 214 secured bike parking spaces.

If approved, Polygon would be committed to providing over $30 million in public benefits, including $5 million in community benefits from density bonusing, $1.5 million for an in-kind amenity, $21.8 million cash to the civic amenity reserve fund, $1 million cash to the affordable housing reserve fund, $300,000 for public art, and $10,000 to upgrade the nearby traffic signals at Lonsdale Avenue’s two intersections with West 15th Street and Chesterfield Avenue.