Hello January!

The start of a new year means that the holidays may be behind us, and while some shows stopped production to celebrate the season, these movies and TV shows are officially back on location and ready to ramp up production again right here in Hollywood North.

In Vancouver, it seems there’s always a chance to catch a glimpse of the action around town. Bright lights, cameras rolling, celebrity sightings – the possibilities are endless!

Here are 11 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this January.

Firefly Lane – Season 2

Netflix’s Firefly Lane will be filming in Vancouver until next April for its second season. Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two best friends who have been there for each other for decades.

Riverdale – Season 6

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here! Riverdale is on location in Metro Vancouver for another season of the binge-worthy Netflix show. Based on the popular Archie comics, Riverdale will be filming in the area until sometime in 2022 for its sixth season.

Motherland: Fort Salem – Season 3

Motherland: Fort Salem is filming in the city this January. The supernatural series follows a trio of witches who have enlisted in the United States Army. The series was renewed for a third and final season, which will be on location in the Metro Vancouver area until March 2022. Filming locations for the series have been Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, and Horseshoe Bay.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

The Good Doctor is back filming in Vancouver for another season of the hit medical drama show. Starring Freddie Highmore, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. Production for the fifth season will continue into April 2022.

Reginald the Vampire – Season 1

A new SYFY series called Reginald the Vampire will continue filming in Vancouver this month for its first season, with production set to wrap up in March 2022. Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon will star in the comedy series based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant.

Charmed – Season 4

The CW’s Charmed is on location in Vancouver to film for its fourth season. Starring Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock, the series is about three sisters who discover after their mother passes away that they are actually very powerful witches. Charmed is expected to be on location in Vancouver until sometime in March 2022.

The Flash – Season 8

The Flash will continue filming in the city this January for its eighth season, with production continuing into March 2022. The show is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man who has the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is filming for its fourth season this January and production should continue into April 2022. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together and realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.

Resident Alien – Season 2

Another series filming this month in Vancouver is Resident Alien. Filming for the second season is underway until March 2022, and it stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor.

Superman & Lois – Season 2

Superman & Lois has been filming in the Metro Vancouver area since September and production will continue into January for its second season. The new superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane.

Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7

Legends of Tomorrow is filming in Vancouver this month for its seventh season, and filming will continue into next year. The DC Comics series centres around a group of heroes and villains who must put their differences aside and work together to save the earth.