Oilers show off lines before do-or-die Stanley Cup Final game

The Edmonton Oilers made some subtle line changes in practice today as they prepare for a must-win Game 4 tomorrow night.

To little surprise, both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse were absent from today’s practice. Kane has been battling a sports hernia throughout the playoffs and sat out for Game 3, while Nurse played despite suffering an injury in Game 2.

The line combinations up front changed slightly, though the top unit of Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman remained intact. Both Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry remained on the second line, though it was Warren Foegele playing with them on the left wing.

The third line of Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown remain paired, while Ryan McLeod was pulled from the second line and was centering the fourth line with Dylan Holloway and Derek Ryan on his wings.

Mattias Ekholm continued to skate on the Oilers’ top defensive pairing with Evan Bouchard, while Brett Kulak and Cody Ceci rounded out the top four. The third pairing consisted of Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais.

— Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) June 14, 2024

Desharnais was the odd man out of the lineup last night, with Nurse being paired with Broberg while Kulak and Ceci played alongside each other.

Though many fans have been hoping to see Sam Gagner get into the lineup, that doesn’t appear to be happening for Game 4, as he skated on the fifth line with Lane Pederson and Sam Carrick.

— Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) June 14, 2024

To no surprise, Stuart Skinner is expected to start Game 4. The 25-year-old hasn’t had the best series so far but has been given very little offensive support, with the Oilers managing just four goals through three games.

The Oilers will be looking to stave off elimination tomorrow night versus a Florida Panthers team that has given them fits so far. Should they lose, they would become the first team to get swept in a Stanley Cup Final since 1998.