16-storey rental housing tower proposed off Davie Village in the West End

A new tower containing a mix of market and below-market rental homes is proposed just off Davie Village in downtown Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood.

Gracorp Properties and GBL Architects have submitted a rezoning application for the mid-block property of 1045 Burnaby Street — located between Burrard Street and Thurlow Street, just across the alley from Numbers Cabaret.

Currently, the property is occupied by an aging four-storey building with 37 condominium units.

The proposal calls for a new 159-ft-tall, 16-storey building with 170 rental homes, including 133 market units and 37 below-market units to replace the existing units. The redevelopment is being pursued under the city’s Moderate Income Housing Pilot Program, and aligns with the West End Community Plan.

The market rental unit size mix is 53 studios, 28 one-bedroom units, 46 two-bedroom units, and six three-bedroom units, while the below-market rental unit mix is 16 studios, 10 one-bedroom units, and 11 two-bedroom units.

Indoor and outdoor amenity spaces for residents will be located on both the ground level and the 15th floor.

The height of the tower falls well below the property’s height restrictions under view cones 3.0 and 12.0. Furthermore, the top two levels are stepped back to minimize shadowing on Davie Street.

“The character of the building reflects a contemporary, monochromatic theme which is exemplified through an articulated massing volume with a punched window expression. The architectural expression has both a functional quality which mitigates the perceived bulk of the building and minimizes excess glazing to maximize energy performance, but also an aesthetic quality that has an elegant and clean form in keeping with the project theme,” reads the architect’s design rationale.

The total floor area is 107,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.2 time larger than the size of the 17,300 sq ft lot.

Two underground levels contain 52 vehicle parking stalls and 307 secured bike parking spaces.