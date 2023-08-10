Construction begins on new Downtown Eastside shelter and social housing

Construction is now officially underway on a significant shelter and social housing building in the Downtown Eastside for primarily Indigenous individuals experiencing homelessness and low-income individuals.

The 14-storey complex for 1015 East Hastings Street — a vacant site at the northwest corner of the intersection of East Hastings Street and Glen Drive — will be operated by the Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre (VAFCS).

There will be 168 homes, including 25 supportive housing units and 143 low-to-moderate income rental units, and a new replacement VAFCS homeless shelter with 80 beds. It will incorporate a courtyard, a rooftop multi-purpose room with a shared kitchen and landscaped area, and a multi-level day centre with lounge, library, art studio, and counselling spaces.

Other features entail two social enterprise spaces with a cafe and Klatawa Bike Shop, which will also be operated by VAFCS.

As the project will prioritize Indigenous residents, it will incorporate First Nations design elements, including Indigenous artwork and installations, and gathering and ceremonial areas. Low Hammond Rowe Architects is the project’s design firm.

The building’s name is Ho’-kee-melh Kloshe, which means “to gather, good spirits.”

“This expansive new development will provide a variety of housing options that will help meet the diverse needs of the Downtown Eastside community,” said BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the lasting positive impacts I know these homes will have for so many residents, including families and elders. Our government will continue to work to build projects like this to provide new opportunities, security, and peace of mind for British Columbians.”

Construction is expected to reach completion in late 2025.

To realize the project, both senior governments formally announced funding today, with the provincial government providing $57.3 million through BC Housing, and the federal government providing $22 million through mainly Canada Mortage and Housing Corporation.

The City of Vancouver has already provided the municipal-owned land through a nominal leasehold agreement, along with $4.6 million in combined grants and fee waivers.

The previous makeup of Vancouver City Council approved the project’s rezoning application in February 2021.