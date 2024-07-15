A highly prominent waterfront property in downtown Nanaimo has now been returned to the Snuneymuxw First Nation as a measure of reconciliation and for its redevelopment potential.

The Government of British Columbia announced today it has worked with the First Nation to jointly acquire a property of nearly seven acres at 1 Terminal Avenue, including adjoining smaller lots.

The property is immediately next to the mouth of the Millstone River at the north end of downtown Nanaimo, adjacent to the south end of the George Pearson Bridge, which is part of the Highway 1 route.

The vast majority of the property is occupied by a 1962-built four-storey motel building with a surface parking lot. According to the provincial government, the property is in a “state of decay.”

The property was acquired for $28.5 million, with the provincial government covering $26 million of the purchase cost, which carries out the commitments of the Sarlequun Snuneymuxw Treaty signed on December 23, 1854.

The First Nation will now seek a redevelopment of the land, which was a part of their sxwayxum village site, also known as Millstone River Village.

“This village is integral to our way of life and is fundamental to our traditional legal, economic and social systems. Today marks an example of how a shared pathway will bring transformative success to Snuneymuxw, Nanaimo and the entire region. Our people deeply appreciate the Province’s swift action and bold decision-making in collaborating with our Nation, bringing forward reconciliation and shared prosperity,” said Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse in a statement.

Murray Rankin, the BC minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation, added, “Snuneymuxw community members have waited a long time for the return of this land. This initiative provides a unique opportunity to reunite Snuneymuxw with its historic village site, while also taking action to support the economic goals and aspirations of the Nation, which will also enhance the lives of all those in the area.”

Additionally, the provincial government is providing the First Nation with $1 million in funding to cover the cost of security infrastructure, demolition, and remediation costs.

Leonard Krog, the mayor of Nanaimo, believes the future redevelopment of the property, will help revitalize downtown Nanaimo. Not including industrial properties, the motel site is one of the largest contiguous lots in Nanaimo’s city centre area, second to Port Place Shopping Centre.

“The rejuvenation of a crucial site in Nanaimo‘s downtown marks a significant milestone for Snuneymuxw First Nation. The return of ancestral lands is a long-awaited step toward rectifying past injustices, revitalizes the current derelict area and reaffirms an enduring connection to this land, ensuring that Snuneymuxw’s presence and heritage remain for generations to come,” said Krog.