These were the 10 most-viewed homes in Ontario last month

From a custom contemporary chateau to a wooden caboose, Ontarians perused a wide range of homes last month.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up the most popular listings featured on its site in May, including several that are still for sale.

Viewers kept watch over a Danforth Village semi, although none made a purchase, and eagerly peered into a Mississauga mansion.

Check out Zoocasa’s 10 most-viewed homes in May below.

1. 34 Stephenson Avenue | Toronto | $1,199,900

The most-viewed home on Zoocasa last month was a Danforth Village semi. It was recently renovated and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home was first listed in May for $1,099,900 but was removed and relisted for $1,299,900 in early June. It’s currently still for sale at the median price.

2. 195 Limerick Street | Oshawa | $930,000

The second most-viewed listing last month was a four-level back split near the Oshawa-Whitby border. It sold in eight days and features a stately stone fireplace, sliding barn doors, and an outdoor pool.

Number three on Zoocasa’s list, this two-bedroom townhouse sold in just over two weeks. Situated in London’s Byron neighbourhood, the bungalow-style property has an attached garage, a private landscaped courtyard, and a fireplace.

4. 16 Whispering Willow Pathway | Toronto | $865,000

This detached Scarborough home was originally listed for $999,000 in May, but went through two price reductions before selling this month. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a finished basement, and a galley-style eat-in kitchen.

5. 6798 Montevideo Road | Mississauga | $1,340,000

With a new deck, a gazebo, and a gas fire pit, the backyard of this Mississauga home is perfect for entertaining. It has three bathrooms, four bedrooms, and took five days to sell.

6. 334 Cochrane Street | Whitby | $4,449,000

Currently still for sale, this custom contemporary chateau has a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, a pool, and an elevator. Soaring ceilings, herringbone floors, and luxurious materials can be found throughout the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home. It was first listed in April and has already seen one $550,000 price drop.

7. 3301 Topeka Drive | Mississauga | $2,350,000

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home took over four months to sell but fetched $150,000 over asking. Located in the Churchill Meadows neighbourhood, it has a finished basement, a gourmet kitchen, and a large backyard.

8. 43 Main Street East | Milton | $45,000

Number eight on Zoocasa’s list is a 1912 CN Wooden Caboose. The “very unique” property has been fully restored to modified condition and is completely insulated. It features a built-in stereo system, bar fridge, and wooden deck, and one section even has the original bunk.

9. 315 Grandview Way | Toronto | $1,050,000

Coming in at number nine is a two-bedroom Toronto townhouse. The home has been freshly painted and there’s new carpeting in the master bedroom and on the stairs. Located near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, it’s in a top school zone and close to transit.

This three-bedroom Thornhill Woods home was originally listed for $1,579,000 in April and went through two price reductions before it sold this month. It’s located on a quiet street and features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a finished basement, and a formal dining room.