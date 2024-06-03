Zach Edey watch is officially on for the Toronto Raptors.

Today, the franchise announced that they’re bringing in the 7-foot-4 Toronto native for a group workout tomorrow as part of the NBA pre-Draft process.

Along with Edey, two other Canadian players will be present at the workout: Emanuel Miller, a 6’7″ forward from TCU, and Tyrese Samuel, a 6’10” forward from Florida. They will be joined by three Americans: Keion Brooks Jr., a 6’7″ forward from Washington, Joseph Girard III, a 6’2″ guard from Clemson, and Jahmir Young, a 6’11 guar from Maryland.

Edey averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season, leading Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980.

Though they ended up falling to UConn in the national title game, Edey received the Naismith Player of the Year Award for the second season in a row.

Despite his resume, opinion is mixed on how Edey’s game will translate to the NBA level.

“The accomplishments are really out of this world. I’m really proud of how far he’s come, how much he’s grown. And he’s gotten a lot better, his body, his IQ, his mind. Just the way he’s moving is better now… I think he’s shown that he’s the best big man in the country in college basketball,” Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk said of Edey at his end-of-season media availability.

Who else has worked out for the Raptors?

The group joins five other players who have reportedly worked out or are scheduled to work out with the Raptors, per USA Today:

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois*

Dillon Jones, Weber State

Josh Oduro, Providence

Jaylon Tyson, Cal

*withdrawn from draft process

The NBA draft is set for June 26 and 27 in Brooklyn, New York, with the Raptors holding the 19th and 31st overall selections.