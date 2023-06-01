A sushi restaurant in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they discovered multiple infractions.

Yu Ki Japanese Restaurant, located at 3259 Dufferin Street, received a conditional pass notice on May 31 after health inspectors found 10 violations, two of which were crucial, four significant, and four minor.

The restaurant is a short distance from Yorkdale subway station and is well-known for its dinner bento boxes, tempura sashimi combos, specialty rolls, noodles, and teriyaki dinners.

Inspectors handed down two crucial infractions, which involved failure to “ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food” and failure to “protect food from contamination or adulteration.”

The significant infractions included “use utensils not of readily cleanable form” and “use dirty cloth for cleaning food contact surface.”

Minor infractions included failing to “ensure food handler in food premise protects against contamination by hair” and failing to “ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary.”

The full list of infractions is available on the city’s DineSafe website.

Despite receiving 10 infractions, the sushi restaurant managed to walk away with a conditional pass notice and will remain open as staff begin working through all of the flagged issues.