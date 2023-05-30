A bakery in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they discovered a staggering number of infractions.

Terra Nova Bakery and Pastry, located at 2896 Dufferin Street, was issued a conditional pass notice on May 26 after inspectors found 16 infractions, four of which were crucial, eight significant, and four minor.

The bakery is well known for offering baked goods and cakes, breakfast plates, sandwiches, and mains like lasagna and chicken cutlets.

The crucial infractions included failing to “ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food” and “failing to protect food from contamination or adulteration.”

Some of the significant infractions were listed as “use food equipment not of readily cleanable material,” failing to “protect against harbouring of pests,” and failing to “maintain records of pest control measures taken.”

A full list of the infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

The bakery was previously hit with 20 infractions on February 3 but managed to receive a pass from inspectors just one week later. Although the bakery has racked up several infractions once again, it will remain open as staff begin working through all of the highlighted issues.