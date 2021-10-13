Yorkdale Shopping Centre is holding a huge job fair this week, looking to fill more than 200 positions across more than 20 different retailers.

The job fair will be held at Yorkdale Shopping Centre next to Kandy Gallery this Thursday, October 14 from noon to 7 pm.

Positions available are wide ranging and consist of store managers, cashiers, stock clerks and sales associates. The retailers are hiring full-time, part-time, permanent and seasonal positions.

Those looking for an opportunity should bring copies of their resume to the job fair, which will be located near Sephora.

When: October 14, 12 to 7 pm

Where: Yorkdale Shopping Centre beside Kandy Gallery, 3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto.