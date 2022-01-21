NewsCoronavirus

Ontario reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 64 deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 4,114 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday, and 64 new deaths.

Two of the deaths reported were from a previous month and added to the cumulative total.

Hospitalizations have increased by 53 patients from Thursday. There are 590 patients in ICU, down four patients from Thursday. There are now 366 ICU patients requiring ventilation.

The province reported at least 7,165 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 10,865 deaths from COVID-19.

 

