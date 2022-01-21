Ontario reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 64 deaths

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 4,114 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday, and 64 new deaths.

Two of the deaths reported were from a previous month and added to the cumulative total.

Hospitalizations have increased by 53 patients from Thursday. There are 590 patients in ICU, down four patients from Thursday. There are now 366 ICU patients requiring ventilation.

There are 590 people in ICU with #COVID19. 82% of patients admitted to the ICU were admitted for COVID-19 and 18% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 7,165 new cases of COVID-19. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 21, 2022

The province reported at least 7,165 new COVID-19 cases. To date, Ontario has reported 10,865 deaths from COVID-19.