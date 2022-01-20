"Enough is enough": Ontario's burnt-out workers demand 10 paid sick days

The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) has come forth with an emergency appeal for the Ford government, detailing demands for 10 paid sick days.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the union said they had joined hands with frontline workers in healthcare, long-term care, education, and other sectors, to make six key demands.

“The entire province is reeling from Ford’s failures,” the statement reads. “And women, racialized communities, migrant workers, injured workers, and people with disabilities are bearing the brunt of it. Enough is enough.”

Over 30 organizations have endorsed the joint statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ontario Federation of Labour (@onfedlab)

“At every stage of the pandemic, Doug Ford’s government has failed to protect workers and keep our communities safe,” reads the statement. “Instead of following the advice of public health experts and frontline workers, Ford has taken shortcuts, implemented half-measures, and catered to ‘Big Business.’ He has consistently put ‘economic’ concerns ahead of public health and the well-being of Ontarians.”

The OFL’s demands include recalling the legislature to hold an emergency session addressing the public health crisis in Ontario and repealing two bills that negatively impact healthcare workers and other public sector professionals.

The bills prevent employers from supporting and retaining workers, and are “unnecessarily adding to the burn-out of health care workers.”

A minimum of ten permanent employer-paid sick days, paid for by the employer, have also been urgently demanded, with an additional 14 paid sick days during the pandemic. Also outlined in the call is improved Workplace Safety and Insurance Board support for employees who contract COVID-19 at work.

The union also wants Ford to hold an emergency summit for all health care system stakeholders to address Ontario’s staffing and hire thousands of health care workers as part of a rapid response plan.

In addition, the statement calls for the provision of airborne precautions and appropriate distancing measures to staff, residents, students, and patients at healthcare and educational institutions across the province.

“The same protections must be extended to frontline workers in grocery stores, food service, transit, and other essential sectors,” the union states.

Lastly, the OFL wants Ford to launch a public health campaign to communicate the direness of the situation to the public and build a more comprehensive public health strategy.

In November last year, the Ontario Progressive Conservative government voted against making 10 paid sick days permanent.