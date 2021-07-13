Can you feel the love Toronto?

Yonge-Dundas Square is decked out in a field of hearts containing messages of love and hope for the city of Toronto.

Yonge-Dundas Square (YDS) partnered with O2 Planning + Design to celebrate Toronto’s success as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease and the city returns to a new sense of normal.

Members of the community were asked what they love most about Toronto, and the city’s diversity, shops, restaurants, and people topped the list. The results are scrawled all over the square in big hearts.

“O2 is excited to collaborate with Yonge-Dundas Square to enliven the Square with a multi-coloured field of hearts. Each heart carries a message of love and hope for Toronto from its citizens,” Chris Hardwicke, principal at O2 Planning + Design, said in a release.

Wow, a beautiful overhead shot capturing our hearts at #YDSquare by DRONE6IX on instagram #showingtorontolove pic.twitter.com/77yPZ49XRx — Yonge-Dundas Square (@YDSquare) July 12, 2021