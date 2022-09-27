Here's how the Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot this week

The Toronto Blue Jays are on the verge of a playoff spot.

And if things go right, they could actually be celebrating in the clubhouse as soon as tomorrow.

Following last night’s walk-off win over the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to just three.

If Toronto wins tonight at home against those same Yankees, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, the Jays will be one game away from clinching a berth in the 2022 MLB postseason.

If it’s not happening tomorrow though, it’s a near certainty by the end of the week. In simpler terms, any combination of three Blue Jays wins or Baltimore Orioles losses will secure Toronto a wildcard berth.

Toronto is facing New York tonight, tomorrow, and Thursday before hosting Boston starting on Friday. Meanwhile, the Orioles have three games left against Boston and they then swap opponents and take on the Yankees starting on Friday.

Though they faced Tampa Bay in the expanded postseason in 2020, Toronto hasn’t hosted a playoff game at the Rogers Centre since the 2016 American League Championship Series against Cleveland.

Unless you’re the biggest pessimist in the world and think the Jays really are on the verge of a historic collapse, it might be time to buy a few champagne bottles of your own.