X-Rays negative for Raptors' Agbaji after suffering brutal fall

The injury bug has continued to hit the Toronto Raptors in all the worst ways.

With several key players already missing for the franchise on an extensive injury list, the team added another name less than six minutes into last night’s contest.

While going up to try to defend a possession on the defensive end against the New York Knicks, Toronto’s Ochai Agbaji went down hard behind the baseline. He stayed down for several minutes, while Scotiabank Arena mostly spoke in quiet murmurs as the player received medical attention.

Agbaji was eventually helped off the floor by teammates while limping to the locker room. The team eventually announced that he’d be ruled out for the rest of the night with a right hip contusion.

The good news, however, is that the Raptors announced that initial X-rays for Agbaji came back negative, with the team’s medical staff continuing to evaluate him over the coming days.

Agbaji has averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21 games for the Raptors since coming over from the Utah Jazz in a February trade.

A 23-year-old guard out of the University of Kansas, Agbaji was the 13th overall selection in the 2022 draft after winning an NCAA title and the 2022 Final Four Most Outstanding Player following four seasons with the Jayhawks.

Toronto didn’t exactly rally around their injured teammate though, as they suffered a 145-101 loss to the Knicks on the evening, setting a new franchise record for the biggest loss in team history.

The Raptors return to action this Sunday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers, featuring a pair of familiar faces in point guard Kyle Lowry and head coach Nick Nurse, who spent a combined 19 seasons in Toronto. Tip-off for that one is set for 6 pm ET.