Barrett, Quickley return to Raptors after personal absences

The Toronto Raptors are welcoming back a pair of key players after a series of personal absences.

RJ Barrett, who was away from the team after the death of his younger brother Nathan, and Immanuel Quickley, who was away for personal reasons, were both practicing with the Raptors on Tuesday.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic added that the pair playing Wednesday night’s home contest against the New York Knicks was “a possibility,” as per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley each participated in practice today as they ramp up to return to play. Any chance they are available vs. Knicks Wednesday? “It’s a possibility but we’ll see how realistic,” said Darko Rajakovic. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 26, 2024

Suiting up Wednesday would have an additional meaning for Barrett and Quickley, who were traded to Toronto from the Knicks on December 30, 2023.

Update: The Raptors announced later on Tuesday afternoon both players remain out tomorrow.

Quickley most recently played for the Raptors on March 17 in Orlando in a loss to the Magic, while Barrett last played on March 11 in Denver in a loss to the Nuggets.

“We don’t have any timetable [for his return],” Rajakovic told reporters about Barrett on March 15. “He’s going to take as much time as he needs.”

Toronto is currently on an 11-game losing streak, having fallen far out of the running for a possible play-in berth.

With a record of 23-49 and some 9.5 games back of the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks, Toronto is likely to be officially eliminated from postseason contention before the end of the week.

In addition to Barrett and Quickley being away from the team, Toronto has also been missing Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and Chris Boucher due to injuries, while Jontay Porter is currently away from the team due to a reported NBA investigation into gambling “irregularities” involving two of his recent games.

“In my 27 years of coaching, I never saw anything like it,” Rajakovic said last Friday of the team’s string of absences. “And I don’t think a lot of teams have either.”

Tip-off for Wednesday night’s contest is set for 7:30 pm ET.