Woll expected to start in goal for Leafs as they face elimination

Now in a do-or-die scenario, the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be shaking things up in goal ahead of tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Down 3-1 in the first-round best-of-seven, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has started goaltender Ilya Samsonov in all four games of the ongoing series.

But as per a Tuesday report from TSN’s Mark Masters, backup goalie Joseph Woll was not on the ice for today’s skate, an indicator that he will start in Game 5 instead.

Joseph Woll is not on the ice for Leafs skate, which suggests he’s starting tonight @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 30, 2024

While the Leafs have struggled in multiple departments, Samsonov has been mediocre this postseason, logging a 3.31 GAA and .883 SV%.

“Special teams and goaltending are two areas that we have to be better in,” Keefe said after practice on Monday, alluding to a possible change between the pipes. “They’re connected in lots of ways.”

The 27-year-old was pulled in Saturday’s loss after letting in three goals. Woll, who was brought in for the third period, stopped the five shots he faced.

The Missouri native, who helped Toronto eliminate the Tampa Bay Lightning in last year’s playoffs, started 23 games for Toronto this season, posting a 12-11-1 record with a 2.94 GAA.

Along with Woll, the Leafs could see another major lineup change this evening as forward Auston Matthews is expected to sit out as he deals with an illness.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary