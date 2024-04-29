Leafs coach hints at goalie swap for do-or-die playoff game

The Toronto Maple Leafs may make a change between the pipes as they try to fight off playoff elimination.

With his team down 3-1 in a series against the Boston Bruins, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe mentioned that Toronto needs better goaltending going forward in the best-of-seven.

“Special teams and goaltending are two areas that we have to be better in,” the bench boss said after practice on Monday. “They’re connected in lots of ways.”

“They’ve had the edge in those areas in the series. It’s tough to overcome,” he added, alluding to Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman’s three solid performances against the Leafs.

Pulling starter Ilya Samsonov for Joseph Woll after two periods in Saturday’s loss, the bench boss said fans could expect to find out who the starter for Game 5 will be at some point on Tuesday.

But given Samsonov’s 3.31 GAA and .883 SV% through four games, few would be surprised if a swap was made.

When asked about Woll’s ability to jump into the playoffs in last year’s first-round win against the Florida Panthers, Keefe acknowledged the 25-year-old’s poise in tough situations.

“He managed it well… Like the other night, he went in, was just calm, and did a good job for us.”

As for Samsonov, the coach had some kind words but stressed the importance of getting saves in big moments.

“Sammy’s done well in this series. He’s bounced back at times when we needed him to… but there [are] areas we need to get better in. Getting more saves at critical times is a big part of that. They’re obviously getting lots at the other end.”

Game 5 gets underway Tuesday at 7 pm.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, 7 pm

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary