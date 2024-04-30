Stamkos to the Leafs? Rumours swirl after Lightning playoff exit

Even when they’re not directly involved, the Toronto Maple Leafs seem to find their way into just about every conversation about the NHL.

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning and longtime captain Steven Stamkos fell in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for a second consecutive year, dropping in five games to the Florida Panthers by way of a 6-1 loss in Game 5.

After making four Stanley Cup Final appearances since 2015 — and winning twice in back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021 — it seems like the Lightning’s days as the class of the NHL might be coming to an end.

But the future of Stamkos, who had 40 goals and 41 assists in 79 games this season, likely has a big part to play in the franchise’s future.

Now 34, Stamkos is at the end of an eight-year, $65 million contract that he signed in 2016, choosing to return to the Lightning after taking a meeting with the Leafs in free agency.

And with Stamkos set to hit free agency once again, you can bet a few rumours were swirling on social media of a possible homecoming for the Markham, Ontario, native.

Maple Leafs are gonna somehow bring Stamkos in this summer. Hometown discount to end his career Laying down a marker 🚩 — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) April 30, 2024

Steven Stamkos you are a Toronto Maple Leaf

pic.twitter.com/JzJLSwV61l — Leafs Papi (@LeafsPapi_) April 30, 2024

Stamkos to Leafs $6.5 million 2 years — jerry (@PuckHawdgy) April 30, 2024

Stamkos on the leafs next year? 👀 — Alia (@MizzzAlia) April 30, 2024

it's gunna be hilarious when the leafs sign stamkos for $10m — Ian From The Build (@MaybeItsIan) April 30, 2024

Stamkos in 2024

Crosby in 2025

McDavid in 2026 Get ready Leafs Nation pic.twitter.com/PbtOeNKrqL — 👍🏼 (@BurnerFaith) April 30, 2024

What type of deal is Stamkos looking for? 6M x 3 Years??? Replace Bertuzzi???pic.twitter.com/h0mYoG7KXy — Leafs Truth (@leafs_truth) April 30, 2024

For Stamkos himself, he insisted he wasn’t thinking about his future as the clock wound down last night.

“No, that never crossed my mind,” Stamkos said, per NHL.com. “I’m out there battling to try to help our team win regardless at the end of the game. We’re trying to score, and there’s some pride on the line for our group, so no.”

The Leafs, of course, bounced the Lightning out of the first round in the playoffs a year ago. Toronto captain John Tavares shared after the series that he and Stamkos had “a lot of memories together,” including their time in minor hockey and the junior ranks.

Here's #Leafs captain John Tavares talking about his competitive relationship with Steven Stamkos over the last three decades. "He just said congrats and just to keep going… lotta memories together, and a lot of battles over the years, not just in the NHL but as kids." https://t.co/lca5b4NasQ pic.twitter.com/xcWcXyI6Ds — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) April 30, 2023

If Stamkos is considering leaving the Lightning, it seems like a safe bet he’d at least inquire with his old pal Tavares about what things are like in Toronto.

It’s anybody’s best guess what sort of contract Stamkos would be looking for this summer, but it’d be hard to imagine Toronto not making room for him if he’s interested. While they’ll have a whole host of roster holes to fill this summer, about $18 million in cap space is coming off the books as it currently stands due to players hitting free agency.

In the short term, the Leafs themselves have a whole host of issues to sort out. Their backs are against the wall in a first-round series against the Boston Bruins, as they head into tonight’s Game 5 with a 3-1 series deficit.

Only time will tell what exactly Stamkos and the Leafs do in the offseason, but you can bet that it will be the talk of sports radio shows for the next few months until he makes a decision.