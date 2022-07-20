An Oakville man has a reason to celebrate after winning a Lotto 6/49 top prize. During the June 15 draw, John Sirman discovered that he had won $3,841,273.

Oh, and he also won $5 on his Encore selection, bringing his grand total winnings to $3,841,278.

Sirman recalls being very surprised when he learned of his big win.

“My wife was surprised, too!” he said. “It’s very nice.”

The winning numbers weren’t just lucky — they’re also extra meaningful to the 72-year-old retiree and father of two.

“My winning numbers were a combination of my wife and children’s birthdates,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings.

Not only will he get to enjoy retirement even more now with the life-changing money, Sirman also has plans to share it with his children.

The winning ticket was purchased at Piggy Mart on Lakeshore Road in Oakville.

The most recent draw was on Saturday, July 16, and the winning numbers were 08, 19, 23, 34, 37, 44 + 21.

