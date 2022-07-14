Are you that somebody? There are two weeks left to claim lottery prize

Check your coat pockets and dig through your glove compartment or junk drawer because the deadline is looming for a lottery winner in Ontario to claim a prize worth $100,000.

According to a release from OLG, someone from Richmond Hill won the Encore prize from a draw that took place on July 28, 2021, and the year-long deadline to claim the prize is fast approaching.

“Players must match the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize,” reads the release. “Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.”

The winning selection was 8843253.

“The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098,” states the release.

In a phone interview with Daily Hive, OLG Spokesperson Tony Bitoni said that only 1% of lottery prizes go unclaimed.

People often stuff lottery tickets in their jacket pockets, leaving them in closets once the weather changes. Tickets also end up in drawers, glove compartments, and worse: the washing machine.

So far, the largest unclaimed prize was in 2006 for a 6/49 ticket sold in western Canada. The amount: $14.9 million. In Ontario, the largest unclaimed prize was in 2005 for a 6/49 ticket worth $5 million.

The next Lotto Max draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 15, with a jackpot of $15 million.