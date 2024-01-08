Sportsnet's Alex Wong to leave "The Raptors Show" on 590 The Fan

The Toronto Raptors media scene will be undergoing a rather significant change this week.

As per Sportsnet’s The Raptors Show host William Lou, his co-host Alex Wong will be departing from the show after the Friday, January 12 episode.

“Before I wrap up, I just want to get to that announcement [as teased earlier]. This upcoming week will be Alex Wong’s last week on the show,” Lou announced on Sunday night at the conclusion of his Raptors Reaction podcast following the team’s win over the Golden State Warriors. “The decision was made only by Alex to leave. This is something that really we’ve known is coming for a while, but it is something that definitely makes me sad, as I’m sure it does for a lot of listeners as well… He’s kind of the heart and soul of the show.”

The show is currently ranked as the No. 2 basketball show in Canada by Apple Podcasts.

Wong had served as the producer and co-host alongside Lou of the show since the inauguration of the show, which started at the pair’s hiring by the network prior to the 2021-22 NBA season following their time together at Yahoo Sports.

The pair was joined this year on a full-time basis by another co-host, Blake Murphy, who had made frequent appearances on the show in the past.

“It’s pretty significant, and I didn’t want people to just wake up one day and the guy was gone. At least we got to cherish the last week,” Lou added of Wong’s departure.

No announcement has been made yet of Wong’s next step or the reasons behind his departure.

Outside of his work on the radio, Wong has quite the writing resume: he has previously written for The New York Times, GQ, Complex, SLAM, Toronto Star, and Yahoo Sports, among others and published a trio of books about basketball.