Will Arnett gets emotional talking about why he loves being in Toronto

Toronto-born comedian and actor Will Arnett was home for the holidays (the NHL All-Star festivities, that is,) this weekend, and being back in his hometown had him feeling all kinds of emotional.

While he could have been getting misty-eyed over his All-Star team’s defeat at the hands of Justin Bieber and Auston Matthews, there was something else that had Will Arnett feeling emotional after the NHL All-Star game on Saturday: being back home in Toronto.

“I just love it,” Arnett tells blogTO. “My family’s here, I have such fond memories of growing up here, the people are awesome.”

“You’re not going to get me teary-eyed,” he goes on to say, before back-tracking, “I could, though. I just love it.”

“There’s something about being back in Canada that just feels good,” he concludes, after adding that he’s gotten to see his family, who still reside in Toronto, during his time in town for the big game.

The actor, known for his many roles in popular TV shows and movies including Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman and Ratatouille, to name only a few, partook in the All-Star weekend as a celebrity coach alongside Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and Tate McRae.

In a more jovial turn of events, when blogTO asked for his go-to trash talk for his fellow celebrity captains, Arnett took a jab at Bublé with “not too many mushrooms,” a reference to Bublé’s now infamous microdosing comment at All-Star Thursday.

While many would have appreciated a Toronto restaurant recommendation from Bojack Horseman himself, Will Arnett’s true answer about what he loves about the city was so much sweeter.

Will, if you’re reading this, Toronto loves you right back.