Here's where you can get a COVID-19 booster in Toronto

With Ontario’s COVID-19 booster rollout underway, Toronto has ramped up vaccine capacity across the city.

In an effort to get as many vaccines in arms as quickly as possible, the City has reactivated mass vaccination clinics. The clinics reopened as millions of Ontarians became eligible for their booster dose.

In light of Omicron, it’s more important than ever to get a booster for an extra layer of protection against severe outcomes of COVID-19.

There will be five City-run mass vaccination clinics, alongside hospital clinics, more than 500 participating pharmacies, and provincial health teams.

Here’s where you can get your COVID-19 booster shot in Toronto:

City-run vaccination clinics

Torontonians can choose from five different City-run clinics when trying to book their COVID-19 booster dose.

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at 255 Front Street West, is back as a mass vaccination clinic, but in new rooms this time around. The clinics will be held in the Constitution Hall rooms on the lower level. These rooms are 105, 106 and 107.

Cloverdale Mall, at 250 The East Mall, has also been reactivated. The clinic is in the north end of the mall where the Target used to be located. The clinic entrance can be accessed from the exterior.

Scarborough Town Centre, at 300 Borough Drive, will have a clinic of its own. The clinic will be on the upper level, near Entrance 2, and will be accessible from the exterior.

Mitchell Field Community Centre, at 89 Church Avenue, is also being reactivated as a vaccination clinic. The clinic can be accessed through the main entrance and is located on the east side of the building in the gym.

Woodbine Mall, at 500 Rexdale Boulevard. The clinic is located inside The Bay, and can be accessed by entering the store on the second level.

Hospital clinics

In addition to the City-run clinics, many hospitals are jumping back into action to get vaccinations rolling.

Humber River Hospital has a number of clinics. Click here to find out when their next one is. Teacher and education staff vaccination night at the Crossroads Plaza, 2625 Weston Rd., January 7 and 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. Open to teachers and education staff in the following school districts: Humber River – Black Creek, York Centre, York South Weston and Eglinton-Lawrence/Toronto St Paul’s

Michael Garron Hospital has a number of vaccine clinics in the City’s east end. Find a clinic and book an appointment here.

East Toronto Health Partners is holding a vaccine blitz, available by appointment. Click here to find out where they’re hosting the blitz and to book an appointment.

North York General Hospital is several clinics. Check them out here.

University Health Network is also running clinics. As of Monday morning, they were fully booked. According to the press release, appointments will open up three days in advance.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is hosting clinics at 100 Stokes Street. Vaccines are available by appointment only.

Scarborough Health Network is operating a number of clinics. Click here to find an appointment.

Pharmacy clinics

According to the City, there are some 515 participating pharmacies in Toronto. Click here to find a full map of pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone with additional questions or just struggling to find an appointment can text “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 or 833-750-0888 for more information through the City’s VaxTO program.