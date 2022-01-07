Toronto ramps up in-school vaccination clinics for staff and students

In an effort to make schools safer by their expected return date, Toronto is ramping up vaccination clinics for students and education staff.

The City will be running four vaccination clinics on January 9 and January 16 specifically for education workers. The City and Toronto school boards are working together to book appointments for staff who have not yet received their booster doses.

In addition, there will be 27 school-based vaccine clinics for students, their families and education workers. The clinics will run over the next two weeks. Toronto Public Health will be redeploying staff to create more school-based vaccine clinics.

“With in-person learning now scheduled to resume on January 17, Toronto Public Health is doing everything we can to support our local school boards and the Province in order for them to reopen schools and reactivate this essential activity for our young people,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

To date, 89.5% of Toronto children aged 12 to 17 have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 46% of children aged five to 11 have had one dose.