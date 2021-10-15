With the US-Canada land border set to reopen next month, it’s time to plan your cross-border day trips, including getting a PCR test.

Everyone entering Canada needs to provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours, and luckily it can be a test completed before you leave to save you the hassle of finding a testing centre in the US.

In Ontario, COVID-19 assessment centres are reserved for people who have symptoms, have a close contact exposure, or to provide a negative test for work or prior to entering a long-term care home.

Testing for travel purposes isn’t covered by the Ontario government, but there are many places offering private PCR testing so you can take your day trip across the border.

It’s important to always check the latest travel restrictions as they have changed frequently throughout the pandemic. PCR tests have been the gold standard for travel, but make sure to check that it is the correct test, or you could end up paying a hefty fee.

Here’s a list of places in Toronto offering private COVID-19 PCR tests for travel purposes:

Maple has partnered with Switch Health to help people access testing for travel purposes. They’ll help you set up the appointment, and the test costs $159.

2251 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough

4230 Sherwoodtowne Boulevard, Mississauga

901 Eglinton Avenue West, York

82 Peter Street, Toronto

LifeLabs is offering a number of private testing options depending on what you’re looking for, and they have 74 different locations within the GTA. Be careful to book the correct test. They also offer rapid testing that is not accepted upon returning to Canada.

The COVID-19 PCR test through LifeLabs is $150 plus tax.

This clinic has two Toronto locations and multiple testing options, so make sure you pick the right one!

140 Yonge Street, Suite 200

5000 Yonge Street, Suite 1901

PCR tests at Canadian Travel Clinics cost $170, and they will have results to you by 6 pm the day after testing.

Appletree Medical Group has a lot of locations to make getting a test even easier!

1450 O’Connor Dr., Scarborough

2077 Lake Shore Blvd, Toronto

1750 The Queensway, Etobicoke

275 Dundas St. W, Toronto

900 Albion Rd., Etobicoke

545 Steeles Ave. W, Brampton

A COVID-19 PCR test at Appletree Medical Centres costs $175.60.