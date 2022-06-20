Canada has relaxed its travel vaccine mandate today, but some rules are still in effect

Canada has suspended its travel vaccine mandate starting today.

Last week, the Ministry of Transportation announced that the vaccination mandate for plane and train travel and federally regulated employees was going to be suspended.

This change kicks in today. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required for domestic and outbound travel and for federally regulated transportation sectors and federal government employees.

“While the suspension of vaccine mandates reflects an improved public health situation in Canada, the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve and circulate in Canada and globally,” stressed Transport Canada in a statement.

“Current vaccination requirements at the border will remain in effect. This will reduce the potential impact of international travel on our health care system and serve as added protection against any future variant.”

That said, the agency specified that certain public health measures, such as wearing a mask, will continue to stay in effect and be enforced throughout plane and train journeys.

Those entering Canada will not see this leniency in order to continue softening this public health crisis. You will still need to present your vaccination records or a negative test.

If you’re planning a cruise trip, you will still have to present your proof of vaccination due to the extensive amounts of time you’ll spend around others.

On June 11, Canada also suspended random testing at the borders of its airports. Starting next month, testing for unvaccinated travellers will take place offsite.

Security wait times are beginning to improve after reports of chaotically long lines at Canadian airports, with Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International saying staffing has returned to normal levels.

In addition, employers in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine sectors will no longer be required to have mandatory vaccination policies in place for employees, beginning today.

For more information, check out the full contents of the government’s announcement here.