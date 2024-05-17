A highly-anticipated new food hall in Toronto is finally opening this May, after months of building excitement.

The Well has already cemented itself as an epicentre for good eats in Toronto — whether it’s English countryside-themed eatery, The Dorset, or flirtatious French bistro, La Plume — but they’re not stopping there.

The latest food option at the expansive Front and Wellington shopping complex, Wellington Market, will add more than 50 new food options for hungry shoppers, including some of the city’s favourite bites, and it’s opening very soon.

Savoury options like Gus Tacos, Hooky’s Fish and Chips, Rosie’s Burgers and Blue Claw Lobster Shack will join forces with sweet spots like Isabelle’s Mochi Donuts, Nord Lyon and Uncle Tetsu.

The enormous 50,000-square-foot food hall will also be home to cafes, bubble tea shops, grocery stores and bottle shops.

If there’s a rumble in your stomach while you imagine all the great food options soon to befall The Well, you’re in luck; Wellington Market Food Hall is officially opening for business on Monday, May 27.