Gloomy weekend weather expected for Toronto ahead of stormy week

Clouds, clouds, and more clouds. Toronto’s weekend weather is looking a bit gloomy, and temperatures are expected to drop.

According to The Weather Network, the city is likely to get cooler into Friday night as it’s expected to feel like 25°C in the evening and 18°C overnight.

There’s a chance of showers Friday night and stretching into Saturday morning. After a slightly damp morning, temperatures are expected to feel like 30°C on Saturday afternoon before dropping to 25°C in the evening.

The day is expected to see some clouds and remain like that into the overnight hours.

As for Sunday, the sun is forecasted to make an appearance with temperatures reaching a high of 34°C and a low of 24°C throughout the day.

No threat of thunderstorms over here for the weekend, but as for next week, now that’s another story.

The rain and stormy weather are expected to make a comeback on Monday and Tuesday. But for now, enjoy the weekend while you still can.