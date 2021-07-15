Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch and warning for the city of Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

According to the EC, current conditions in Toronto are favourable for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening.

Due to a cold front making its way across southern Ontario, scattered thunderstorms are developing and, at times, could bring damaging winds of 90 to 110 km/h, nickel-sized hail, and heavy downpours.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” said the EC.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Environment Canada’s weather outlook for the evening predicts thunderstorms ending overnight, with a 60% chance of showers into Saturday.